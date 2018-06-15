George Strait leads Hurricane Harvey recovery campaign

Country star George Strait is leading a new tourism campaign for a South Texas community that was hard-hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce say Strait is participating free of charge. The singer has owned a house in the community for years.

Strait is part of a radio and TV campaign called "Find Yourself in Rockport-Fulton." He says the coastal area is one of his favorite places and encourages tourists to return to the area, which was hit by the hurricane in August.

Strait visited the area in September with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The TV commercials start this month in San Antonio and Austin. The radio spots will air in the Texas Hill Country and New Braunfels.