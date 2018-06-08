Kate Spade's brother slams speculation over sister's mental health issues

Speculation about the late iconic fashion designer Kate Spade’s mental health “belittles” her issues, her brother Earl Brosnahan said in a statement Thursday.

Brosnahan spoke out about his sister’s death in a statement to People magazine. He thanked fans for their support and asked for privacy at this time.

“We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support the family has received over the last few days. We should all remember the beauty and joy that Kate brought to this world,” he said.

“But it is sad and very hurtful, given the pain the family is enduring, that people with no real knowledge of the situation are leaking false, speculative information that maligns Kate’s character and belittles the health issues she bravely fought. We once again ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this challenging time.”

Kate Spade’s death was officially ruled a suicide by the New York medical examiner on Thursday. She was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday.

Andy Spade, Kate’s husband, said in a statement to The New York Times that his wife was suffering from mental illness.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” he said in his statement. “There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

