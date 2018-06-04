Meghan Markle to make several appearances with Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is continuing her royal duties!

On June 14, the Duchess of Sussex will join Queen Elizabeth II for three engagements in Cheshire, England, the royal family confirmed.

The pair will open the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, which provides hands-on science to people of all ages.

Queen Elizabeth Has a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Display at Buckingham Palace

Additionally, they'll be opening the Storyhouse Theater in Chester, a walled off city in Cheshire. The theater also serves as a library and a cinema and provides thousands of activities a year for marginalized groups.

The duo will also head to Chester Town Hall for a lunch.

The news of the upcoming engagements for the queen and the duchess comes just two weeks after Meghan, 36, wed Prince Harry in a ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple said "I do" in front of 600 guests before taking a fairy-tale carriage ride to greet their many well-wishers. From there, Harry, 33, and Meghan attended a luncheon hosted by the queen. That evening the couple attended a smaller reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

Inside Meghan Markle's New Life as a Duchess

At the lunchtime reception, a source exclusively told ET that the groom gave a touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Harry gave a tearful speech paying tribute to his own mother missing from the festivities," the source told ET. "He also thanked Meghan’s mother [Doria Ragland] for giving him permission to marry Meghan. He talked about how they made a great team."

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Is Engaged, Reports Say

Meghan saved her toast for the nighttime reception.

"The first person to get up and speak was Meghan. This was a real breach of tradition. Usually the bride doesn't talk. It is, of course, the father of the bride, but seeing there was no Thomas Markle, Meghan decided that she would speak," royal expert Katie Nicholl exclusively told ET's Kevin Frazier of Meghan's father, who did not attend the wedding following a heart procedure. "She is an outspoken, self-proclaimed feminist and I was told she wanted to have the chance to say in person a very big thank you to the royal family, which is exactly what she did."