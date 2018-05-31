Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV

'Roseanne' star Alicia Goranson 'devastated' over show's cancellation, decries hate speech and racism

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Roseanne has gone back on Twitter blaming 'Ambien-tweeting' following the cancellation of her hit show. Video

Roseanne blames 'Ambien-tweeting' after ABC cancels show

Roseanne has gone back on Twitter blaming 'Ambien-tweeting' following the cancellation of her hit show.

Alicia Goranson, who played Roseanne Barr’s daughter Becky in the recently canceled ABC sitcom “Roseanne,” was in disbelief after the network decided to axe the show over the star’s racist comments on Twitter.

Goranson said she was “devastated by the cancellation,” according to Deadline. 

“Devastated by the cancellation of @RoseanneOnABC,” she tweeted on her private account. “But more devastating are the effects of hate speech and racism on individuals and society. Thank you for your support. And, in the spirit of our amazing crew, spread love not hate!”

ABC pulled the plug on the show Tuesday following Barr’s racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a “Planet of the Apes” character.

Three of the stars of the TV series "Roseanne" Alicia Goranson, John Goodman and Michael Fishman (L-R) pose at a taping of the 6th annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica June 8, 2008. "Roseanne" received the Innovator Award at the show which will be telecast June 15. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES) - GM1E46910VE01

Alicia Goranson was shocked over the cancellation of ABC's "Roseanne."  (REUTERS)

ROSEANNE BARR SAYS SHE MAY FIGHT ABC FIRING, RETWEETS CLAIM MICHELLE OBAMA WAS BEHIND OUSTER

Barr continued tweeting Wednesday, at one point saying the offensive tweet was composed at 2 a.m. after she took the insomnia drug Ambien.

Late Wednesday, Barr tweeted: “I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me ‒ Laurie [Metcalf] and John [Goodman]. I'm so sick over this ‒ they will never have better character actors on their network.”

Barr admitted that what she said was indefensible, but then retweeted several statements others made supporting her.

Barr posts a series of tweets reacting to ABC's decision to dump her hit show following her racially charged tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Video

Roseanne returns to Twitter to react to canceled show

JOHN GOODMAN GIVES FIRST REACTION TO 'ROSEANNE' CANCELLATION

She apologized to those who had lost their jobs because of her action, including Goodman, but also condemned cast members who threw her under the bus, in her words.

“I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she wrote Wednesday. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER be taken from me.”

Fox News’ Frank Miles and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.