'Steve Harvey Morning Show' assistant found dead in hotel room

A staff member from the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” died this weekend after being found unresponsive in his hotel room.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News, Bryan Cooke, an assistant of Harvey's co-host, Kier “Junior” Spates, was found dead at his W Hotel room in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday. He was 39.

Spates, who was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles with Cooke later that day, reached out to hotel staff requesting to check on his assistant after he was unable to get a hold of him, states the document.

According to the report, when hotel employees and Spates arrived to Cooke’s room they found Cooke in bed face down and cold to the touch with blood and vomit coming out of his nose and mouth, prompting them to immediately call authorities.

During an interview with the police, Spates told authorities that both he and Cooke had gone out Saturday night and smoked cigars, adding that they did not take any drugs. He said Cooke seemed fine when they returned to the hotel.

According to the report, there was no sign of forced entry and all of Cooke’s belongings were still in his room. Police also found a bottle of prescription pills in the room. It’s unclear if pills played a role in his death.

On Wednesday, Spates shared a Facebook post honoring his late friend.

“Just a little something to show y’all how much of a friend he was,” Spates captioned a video of him and Cooke acting together. “We would come up with anything. Please meet ‘BABYFACE’ Johnson and his right hand man BRYAN COOKE.”

Concluded Spates: “This made me smile today. Love you man! Thanks for all of the laughs.”