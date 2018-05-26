Harvey Weinstein reportedly wore special handcuffs, couldn't fit into normal size

Harvey Weinstein wore a special chain of three sets of handcuffs to accommodate his wide waistline — and then still whined that the cuffs were too tight, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Friday.

The former Hollywood big began complaining shortly after being thrown into a holding cell in Manhattan court in the morning, sources said.

“I don’t feel good,” the fallen movie mogul griped from his holding cell, according to sources.

He grumbled about the tightness of his specially extended handcuffs, which clasped his hands behind his back, the source said.

Other nearby suspects in lock-up were stunned by Weinstein’s presence.

“Oh, sh-t! That’s Harvey f—ing Weinstein!” one man yelled as the disgraced producer was led in.

Weinstein looked “scared and frail” in the holding cell, where he sat on the floor, a source said.

Earlier that morning at the First Precinct in Lower Manhattan, the ashen 66-year-old was processed downstairs because he was having trouble walking.

He was fingerprinted at the precinct with a digital machine and offered nervous smiles to police chatting around him, sources said.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.