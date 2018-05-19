Expand / Collapse search
Harry and Meghan's blue Jaguar is a $500,000 green machine

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Prince Harry used a borrowed, blue and very green car to drive his new bride, Meghan Markle to their wedding reception.

The sleek convertible that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their grand getaway in was a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, which is a modern, electrified version of the 1968 classic built by the automaker.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

The Sun reports that they rented the left-hand-drive car for the event, but Jaguar will be happy to build and sell you one just like it for around $500,000.

It’s powered by a 300 hp electric motor under its legendarily long hood, and is quicker than the six-cylinder original. Jaguar says it can hit a top speed of 150 mph and go 170 miles between charges.

Britain's Prince Harry drives his new wife Meghan out of Windsor Castle to their wedding reception, in Windsor, Britain May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RC1F089DE630

It won’t be the only battery-powered car in Jaguar’s lineup for long. The company is launching the $70,000 I-Pace electric SUV later this year.

Jaguar design director Ian Callum has designed a lot of cars in his career, but never one like the I-Pace, the brand's first electric car. He tells Fox News Autos why it looks the way it does.

SECRETS OF THE I-PACE:

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu