Meghan Markle's dad says his 'baby looks beautiful,' wishes he were there

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, said he wished he were at his “baby’s” royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Thomas Markle told TMZ his daughter looked “beautiful” on her big day and wished Harry and Meghan Markle “all my love and all happiness.”

"My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness,” Markle told TMZ. Markle was in California recovering after undergoing heart surgery.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY: A LOVE STORY

Thomas Markle could not attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. His daughter announced Thursday that he would not be going. Earlier this week, Markle made headlines regarding his health, and there was speculation whether or not he'd attend the royal wedding.

Thomas Markle had surgery on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack last week. He checked himself back into the hospital after experiencing chest pains.

The "Suits" star's father also made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the wedding. The patriarch received a lot of criticism when it was reported he was paid for the posed photo op. His daughter, Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant, claimed she set up the paparazzi shot -- not Thomas Markle.

KATE MIDDLETON DONS PALE SUIT AT ROYAL WEDDING, GETS SLAMMED ON TWITTER

Meghan Markle announced Friday she asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle in her father's absence. On Saturday, Markle walked down the aisle with the Prince of Wales as her mother, Doria Ragland, watched. Ragland was the only person from Markle’s family to attend the wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle in one of the most highly anticipated weddings of the year.

Fox News' Leora Arnowitz contributed to this report.