Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first post-royal wedding event celebrates Prince Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is set to take place Saturday -- with the newlyweds participating in an event for Harry’s father, Prince Charles, shortly after.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace rep Jason Knauf said May 4. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

Charles, first in line of succession to the British crown, will host a May 22 function in the Buckingham Palace gardens -- and the royal couple are expected to attend.

“Prince Harry and Meghan’s first engagement as a married couple comes next Tuesday, when they’ll join the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, at Prince Charles's 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the Gardens of Buckingham Palace,” HELLO!'s Royal correspondent Emily Nash tweeted Monday.

Nash continued, "More than 6000 people will attend from 386 of The Prince of Wales' patronages and 20 of The Prince's military affiliations."

Nash also shared some information about the guests.

"Guests include representatives from the Police, Fire and Ambulance, Mountain Rescue, and RNLI, 100 Cadets from Youth United and cadets and emergency services personnel who responded to the Manchester Arena bombing exactly a year earlier," she wrote.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people, some of them children, and injured more than 500 at the arena during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. At least 12 children under the age of 16 were among the injured.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.