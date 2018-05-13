Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding guest list

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement is almost over: the couple is due to marry this month at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

There’s a tight guest list for the May 19 ceremony -- just 600 people were invited to the service, Kensington Palace announced in March.

Read on for a look at who you can expect to see at the wedding.

The wedding party

One famous face will definitely be in the crowd: Harry’s older brother Prince William. The royal, who is second in line to the British throne, is Harry’s best man.

Markle, however, won’t have a maid of honor.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” Kensington Palace told E!. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

Harry’s press secretary, Jason Knauf, has said that all the bridesmaids and page boys will be children. That may mean a role for Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, the children of William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The groom’s side

Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other royals -- like his father Prince Charles, who is first in the line of succession for the crown -- are likely going.

Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, is also attending, People reports. The couple’s youngest child, newborn Prince Louis, is skipping the ceremony.

Knauf has said Harry is “keen to involve his mother’s family in the wedding” and that all three of Diana’s siblings will be present.

That means you can expect to see Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, as well as her brother, Earl Charles Spencer.

The bride’s side

Harry’s press secretary has revealed “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding.”

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle on May 19. Her father, Thomas, will walk her down the aisle.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has also revealed she’ll attend her friend’s wedding.

“I’ve known Meghan for a few years now and I’m super happy for her, and I’m just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?” Chopra said on “The Jenny McCarthy Show” this month.

It’s unclear if another one of Markle’s celebrity friends, Serena Williams, is going.

“I don’t know, I think it’s during one of the tournaments, so we’ll see if I can make it,” the tennis player told “Good Morning America.”

What else should I know?

The Spice Girls may show up at the ceremony.

Mel B, otherwise known as Scary Spice, said on “The Real" Feb. 27 that she will attend the couple’s nuptials -- and revealed that her fellow bandmates were invited, too. The singer didn’t confirm whether the pop group would perform at the wedding reception.

However, Mel C, AKA Sporty Spice, had a different take.

“I’ve met Prince Charles lots of times,” she told The Sun at The Prince's Trust Awards on March 6. “I’m going to ask him where my invite is because I haven’t got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers. I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke. There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment.”

And in a May 12 Entertainment Tonight report, a source told the outlet that “the girls were individually invited to attend the wedding, but there is no plan to have them perform.”

Prince Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle, a prime location to watch the pair's arrival and carriage procession.

The majority of those invited will be members of the public, nominated by local Lord Lieutenant offices. The pair also invited members of charities and other organizations, local schoolchildren, residents of Windsor and members of the royal household.

