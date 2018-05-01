Rapper with ties to Snoop Dogg issues 'Crip alert' for Kanye West

A California rapper on Sunday ordered local gang members to attack Kanye West reports said.

Daz Dillinger, a cousin of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, issued a “Crip alert” for gang members in an Instagram video.

“Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f--- Kanye up,” he said in the now-deleted clip, referring to the infamous Crips gang in California, Page Six reported. “Better not ever see you in concert; better not ever see you around the LBC; better not ever see you around California.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The rapper went on to mention the city where West lives, saying: “Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye … All the Crips out there — you see him, bang on his ass, f--- his a-- up. ”

Dillinger did not state what prompted the "alert." West has recently been vocal in his support for President Trump.

The backlash shortly followed with numerous people expressing concern about the rapper ordering violent gang members to attack West. Dillinger reportedly also made other messages directed at West over Sunday and Monday.

Other rappers also weighed on the topic, according to Page Six. “What the f--- is going on,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “Daz Told the crips to f--- Kanye up…Crips Vs Kardashian’s…get the strap.”

Snoop Dogg’s cousin responded to backlash on Monday, posting on Instagram: “FREEDOM OF SPEECH FUC KANYE THIS CRIPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP THE REVOLUTION IS ON NOW [sic].”

Late Monday evening he also posted another video, captioned: “Stick and stones may break your bones but words will never hurt me.”

Dillinger is a well-known rap artist who is still releasing music together with his cousin Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg has been also critical of West showing support for President Trump, mocking him in multiple Instagram posts, including a fake tweet from former President George W. Bush saying “Kanye West does not care about black people.”