Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner's speech praised by fellow stars
Michelle Wolf has faced major backlash over her monologue at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, but some of the comedian's fellow stars have come to her defense.
Wolf was heavily criticized for her comedy routine which some found vulgar, especially in regards to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders whom the "Daily Show" contributor skewered at the event.
Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers both came to Wolf's defense. Kimmel wrote on social media that Wolf was "FUNNY" while Meyers praised her for staying true to herself. Rob Reiner, Andy Richter and Kathy Griffin also defended Wolf.
A few in Hollywood stood out against their peers when they expressed their disagreement with Wolf's jokes.
WHCA's leader spoke out against the routine saying Wolf's jokes may end up defining an evening that was designed to rally around journalism.
WHCA President Margaret Talev said she has "heard from members expressing dismay with the entertainer's monologue and concerns about how it reflects on our mission." She said she will work with the incoming president of the group and take comments from members on their views "on the format of the dinner going forward."
Trump joined in the criticism.
"Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust...the so-called comedian really 'bombed,'" Trump tweeted Sunday.
Wolf is known as a contributor on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." But some of her jokes, particularly a series of barbs about Sanders as Sanders sat just feet away, seemed to spark the most outrage.
