Michelle Wolf's White House Correspondents' Dinner's speech praised by fellow stars

Michelle Wolf has faced major backlash over her monologue at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, but some of the comedian's fellow stars have come to her defense.

Wolf was heavily criticized for her comedy routine which some found vulgar, especially in regards to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders whom the "Daily Show" contributor skewered at the event.

Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers both came to Wolf's defense. Kimmel wrote on social media that Wolf was "FUNNY" while Meyers praised her for staying true to herself. Rob Reiner, Andy Richter and Kathy Griffin also defended Wolf.



Dear "the media" - @michelleisawolf was FUNNY. Hire a juggler next year. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 29, 2018 I attended the WHCD last night. Donald Trump has so poisoned the atmosphere by attacking the disabled, gold star parents, Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, women, the press, the rule of law that a comedian who simply tells the truth is offensive? She’s joking. He’s not. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2018 B) First, @michelleisawolf took no prisoners last night. She roasted Trump, Pence, White House staffers, the media, media personalities. Everyone is focused on Sanders but that was only 1 1/2 minutes of Michelle's act. She went after everyone...as it should be. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 29, 2018 Few people go to DC and accomplish what they set out to do while staying true to themselves. @michelleisawolf is one of those people. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 29, 2018 You know what sexism is? Behaving like the WH Press Secretary should be treated more gently because she’s a woman. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 30, 2018 When did it become okay to be more offended by what someone with no power says than by what someone with power does? — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 29, 2018 When did it become okay to be more offended by what someone with no power says than by what someone with power does? — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 29, 2018

A few in Hollywood stood out against their peers when they expressed their disagreement with Wolf's jokes.

comedy has to be funny. if ppl aren't laughing, then it's not — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 30, 2018 You can't attack Trump all year for being a nasty, bullying misogynist - then behave like one yourself.

That's just pure hypocrisy. https://t.co/k8EGogPhFU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 30, 2018 If the filthy film clip I saw from the White House Correspondents Dinner is any indication of where the minds of these “journalists “ dwell no wonder they’re so screwed up.

Not a press pool, a cess pool. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 30, 2018

WHCA's leader spoke out against the routine saying Wolf's jokes may end up defining an evening that was designed to rally around journalism.

WHCA President Margaret Talev said she has "heard from members expressing dismay with the entertainer's monologue and concerns about how it reflects on our mission." She said she will work with the incoming president of the group and take comments from members on their views "on the format of the dinner going forward."

Trump joined in the criticism.

"Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust...the so-called comedian really 'bombed,'" Trump tweeted Sunday.

Wolf is known as a contributor on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." But some of her jokes, particularly a series of barbs about Sanders as Sanders sat just feet away, seemed to spark the most outrage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.