Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jokes about 'beloved son' Kevin Hart in Instagram post
Dwayne Johnson joked about one of his “family members” on Instagram over the weekend: actor Kevin Hart.
Johnson described Hart as “my beloved son” in a Sunday Instagram post. That’s when he shared a photo made to look like he had the comedian up against his bare chest.
The original snap, which was shared on Johnson’s Instagram earlier this month, showed him with his baby daughter.
ELIZABETH OLSEN SLAMS REVEALING 'AVENGERS' COSTUME
The 45-year-old actor also included a poem directed at Hart in his Sunday post.
He included the hashtags “#Shhhh #JustShutYourLittleMouth#AndGoNightNight #OnDaddysPecMeat” in his caption.
As for Hart? He posted the “family photo” on Instagram a few hours later.
“The Internet will forever be undefeated 😂😂😂😂😂 This is hilarious as hell 😂😂😂😂😂” the 38-year-old captioned his post.
The two stars recently teamed up for the 2017 film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."