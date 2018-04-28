Jessica Simpson heats up her vacation with steamy mirror selfie

Jessica Simpson is living her best life.

The 37-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Friday to share a steamy snap of herself from her vacation with husband Eric Johnson in the Bahamas -- proving that she doesn't need to hit the beach to have a good time.

JESSICA SIMPSON JOKES SHE AND HUSBAND ERIC JOHNSON ‘ALWAYS PRACTICE’ MAKING BABIES! (EXCLUSIVE)

"Vacation closet vibes," Simpson captioned the sexy pic, posing in a leopard print bikini and lacy white cover-up. The mother of two accessorized her look with big, bold sunglasses and a chic hat. Simpson appeared to have hit the beach the day before, posting a photo of her husband heading onto shore with a surfboard. "Babe Alert," she wrote alongside the shot.

Vacation closet vibes 🥥 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

Babe Alert A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 26, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT

ET was with Simpson in Nashville earlier this month, where she opened up about how she and Johnson keep their marriage spicy.

JESSICA SIMPSON SAYS DAUGHTER MAXWELL CAN WALK A RUNWAY ‘BETTER THAN HER MAMA’ (EXCLUSIVE)

"Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don't go places without the kids," she explained, adding that making the trip by themselves allows the pair to give each other "all of the attention."

JESSSICA SIMPSON JOKES THAT HER HUSBAND’S CHOICE OF SHOES MAKE HER ‘WANT TO BANG’

As for whether the couple is ready to expand their family with baby No. 3 anytime soon, Simpson said they "always practice" -- "but it would definitely have to be a miracle."