Jessie James Decker is 'keepin it real' after sharing photo of her post-baby body

Country music singer Jessie James Decker is “keepin it real” and sharing what her body looks like just three weeks after giving birth to her third child.

Decker, 30, posted the photo of her bare stomach Thursday saying she was “still very swollen” after giving birth to her son Forrest Bradley Decker on March 31st.

"Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I'm still very swollen. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I'm feeling stronger every day. Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of the 3. I've updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I'm at post baby," the country crooner wrote.

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Apr 26, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

"It sure is incredible what the body can do and I'm so grateful! I know I say this after each baby but remember what our bodies just when through for 9 months and be proud, don't stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever [aaaand drink your coffee to survive the no sleeping all night long ha!]," she continued.

Decker’s fans loaded her post with praise and commended her honesty. Many users said she looked amazing since giving birth.

Decker and her husband, NFL star Eric Decker, 31, have three children together. The “Eric and Jessie” stars have been married since 2013.