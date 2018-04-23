Tori Spelling pays loving tribute to late father Aaron Spelling

Tori Spelling paid tribute to a very special family member on Sunday.

The 44-year-old actress took to social media to remember her late father, Aaron Spelling, on what would have been his 95th birthday.

"Today is the birthday of my hero," she shared of the iconic television producer behind such hits like Beverly Hills, 90210, Dynasty and 7th Heaven. "A creative genius that touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with."

Tori dubbed her dad -- who died in June 2006 at 83 following stroke complications -- "an inspiration on every level" and "the kindest and most gentle soul ever."

"He was loved by all but I’m lucky because I got to call him Dad," she added. "Happy Birthday Daddy. We were all blessed to have had the time we had with you."

She signed off, "Toto xoxo."

The actress -- who had a starring role in her father's show, Beverly Hills, 90210 -- also shared a fond daddy-daughter memory and snap of the two lounging poolside while wrapped in plush towels.

"I loved when my Dad took me in the pool on the weekends," Tori wrote. "In our jacuzzi we used to play 'restaurant.' Chasens (an iconic LA landmark restaurant in BH when I was a kid) to be exact. We played waiter and customer. He always ordered 'Steak Aaron' (named after him at Chasens)."

Tori, who has five children with husband Dean McDermott, concluded, "Miss you Daddy. Which of my babies do you think I look like in this pic?"

Tori's mother, Candy Spelling, added a tribute of her own to "the most wonderful husband and father."

"Aaron loved life and cherished all those around him! He would have been 95 years old today," she wrote, alongside a series of hashtags.

Tori has had a rough start to 2018, battling personal issues including marriage drama and police visits to her home, but based on her recent Instagram posts about her family, she appears to be in better spirits.