Rachel Weisz, 48, expecting first child with Daniel Craig

Bump’s the word for Rachel Weisz.

The 48-year-old actress confirmed to the New York Times she and husband Daniel Craig are expecting their first child together.

“I’ll be showing soon,” Weisz revealed. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Married for seven years, both Weisz and Craig, 50, have children from previous relationships. The “Disobedience” star has an 11-year-old son, Henry, with “mother!” director Darren Aronofsky, while the James Bond actor shares 25-year-old daughter Ella with actress Fiona Loudon.

The notoriously private couple, who made a rare public appearance together in New York earlier this month, pride themselves on keeping their romance under the radar.

“I’m very happy being married, very, very happy,” she said.

As for the more public couples, Weisz shared she and Craig are happy to take a backseat.

“Daniel and I are really similar. We just literally don’t know how to do that. We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives,” Weisz mused.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.