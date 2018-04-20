'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines shares sweet message for wife Joanna's 40th birthday

“Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines posted a sweet message Thursday to his wife Joanna wishing her a happy 40th birthday.

Gaines, 43, tweeted, “Happy birthday sweet girl! #40neverlookedsogood.”

The birthday girl tweeted Thursday thanking everyone for “all the birthday love.” She also posted a photo on Instagram showing her eating doughnuts.

“This is 40. And I like it….,” she captioned the photo.

The couple recently bid farewell to their hit HGTV show earlier this month. They announced in September the show was coming to end after Season 5 to focus on their family and other business ventures. The couple is expecting their fifth child this summer.

The couple also posted an entry in their blog detailing their next adventures.

"If you would have told me that I'd end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would've laughed," Joanna wrote in a blog entry. "With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

In the finale, Chip recalled his first date with his wife which included a magnolia tree.

“You know what’s interesting about a magnolia tree?” Chip asked his children. “One of mama and I’s first dates, I climbed up a magnolia tree and I pulled her off a magnolia bloom and I gave it to her.”