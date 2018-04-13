Drew Barrymore vows to stop doing stunts after suffering 'scary' injury on 'Santa Clarita Diet' set: 'I could’ve died'

Drew Barrymore’s stunt days are over.

After getting a concussion on set during the first season of the “Santa Clarita Diet,” the actress has vowed that she will “never do my own stunts again,” she told People magazine.

The 43-year-old was hospitalized for two days after falling 6-feet and landing on concrete while attempting a stunt, People reported.

“That was the end of a wonderful era. I can look back at a bunch of movies that I totally was a baller and always threw myself in there," Barrymore said. “I whip it in ‘Charlie’s Angels.' But I will never do a stunt again because I could’ve died and it was really scary.”

She added that her two children -- ages five and three -- are the other reason she plans to use a stunt-double in the future.

“When you don’t have kids, you’re not thinking about your mortality. Now that I have children, I will be sitting on the sidelines,” she said.

You can catch Barrymore in the second season of the zombie series on Netflix, streaming now.