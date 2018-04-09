Kate Gosselin to star in TLC dating show 'Kate Plus Date,' report says

Get ready for “Kate Plus Date.”

Kate Gosselin is slated to appear in the dating reality show on TLC in the fall, People reported Monday.

Gosselin, 43, is mother to eight children: 17-year-olds Cara and Mady, plus 13-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, and I’m forcing myself to do this,” she told the magazine.

The twins are college-bound later this year, so she’ll be home with her other children except for Collin, who is in a learning program, People reported.

"It became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life." - Kate Gosselin

“As we’re talking about Mady and Cara going off to college which is becoming more and more of a reality, it’s gonna happen, it almost became like a worry for them, too, like ‘Mommy, you’re gonna be all alone soon,’” Gosselin said.

“But it was very apparent, now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday … it became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life,” she continued.

Gosselin has been divorced from the children's father, 41-year-old Jon Gosselin, since late 2009. The couple famously appeared on the TLC show “Jon & Kate Plus 8” together.

“If I’m going to date someone, I can’t just go out on a date — it’s creepy to me to think of just going out somewhere with some stranger, and so I actually feel like doing it like this is the best and safest way for me to go on a date — a camera crew will be there! I’ll be safe!” she told People. “And the person will have been vetted by a matchmaker.”

Gosselin also spoke about her wishes for the relationship a man would have with her chilren.

She said she “would love my kids to have a mutual friendship and respect with this guy and for him to be someone they can ask for advice. It would be great for my kids to have someone they can feel like is a real friend.”