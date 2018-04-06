Migos' tour bus pulled over for 420 grams of weed following concert

The Migos tour bus ran into trouble in North Carolina on Thursday night.Three men — who are not members of the Grammy-nominated group — were charged with drug-related offenses after 420 grams of marijuana was seized by the Boone Police Department, Page Six has confirmed.

That night, after Migos had performed at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center, police officers working security said they smelled marijuana coming from the group’s tour bus as it left the venue.

Cops then pulled the bus over on North Carolina Highway 105 and searched, at which point one Migos entourage member, Jharon Ahmad Murphy, was arrested, and two others, Daryl Irvon McPherson and Dominic Kevin Spigner, were issued citations for drug-related offenses. According to police, 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and some Xanax were seized.

Murphy was later charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, along with misdemeanor possession of codeine. McPherson was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and codeine, while Spigner was charged with misdemeanor possession of Xanax.

Reps for Migos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.