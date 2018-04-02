Eagles of Death Metal frontman apologizes for 'mean-spirited' March for Our Lives criticism

The lead singer of Eagles of Death Metal – the band that was performing during the 2015 Paris terror attack – apologized Saturday for his criticism of the March for Our Lives participants.

Jesse Hughes, 45, issued his apology in an Instagram post after he called the student organizers “vile abusers of the dead.”

"Recently I made some posts on my Instagram that did not communicate how I feel about a variety of topics," Hughes said. “What I'd intended to be a statement about the hijacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of a movement of our nation's youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited, personal attack and slight of the youth themselves and even a personal attack of its leadership.”

ROCKER WHO SURVIVED PARIS ATTACK SAYS GUN CONTROL MARCHERS ‘EXPLOITING’ VICTIMS

Hughes went onto say that he didn’t mean to “impugn the youth of America.”

A post shared by Jesse Hughes (@fatherbadass) on Mar 31, 2018 at 2:44pm PDT

“I truly am sorry. I did not mean to hurt anyone or cause any harm. As someone who's watched their friends shot in front of their eyes and seen people killed that they love, I should have handled this a lot more maturely and responsibly, and I did not do that and I messed up. And I hope that you're able to forgive, me but please know that I did not mean to do what it seems like it was I was doing."

Last week, Hughes said all the student marchers who were protesting in the mass rallies was an “insult” to the “memory of those who were killed.”

The musician went on to criticize the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – who organized the rally, and where a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members on Feb. 14 -- for “playing hooky at the expense of 16 [sic] of your classmates' blood,” adding that, “it might be funny if it wasn't so pathetic and disgusting.”

Hughes’ critical Instagram post has since been deleted. He also deleted a post criticizing one of the leaders – Emma Gonzalez – with an image of her shredding the U.S. Constitution, according to Billboard.

Fox News’ Benjamin Brown contributed to this report.