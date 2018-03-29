Roseanne Barr appears to jab Wendy Williams during TV appearance

Roseanne Barr skillfully husband-shaded Wendy Williams on the host’s own show.

The comedian appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” Wednesday to discuss the revival of her sitcom “Roseanne,” and was surprised when Williams mentioned Barr’s ex Tom Arnold was hired by the Hollywood Reporter to review the reboot.

Barr clapped back with, “I don’t like talking about husbands . . . Right, Wendy?” Barr was seemingly referring to reports Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, was unfaithful.

After gasps from the audience, Williams — who insists all is fine at home — replied, “I don’t mind talking about husbands; he’s fabulous.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.