Christina El Moussa 'so grateful' for new boyfriend Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa gushed over her new boyfriend, British TV star Ant Anstead.

The recently-divorced "Flip or Flop" star met the newly-single Anstead at the end of 2017 through a mutual friend.

El Moussa, 34, said she was "so grateful" for her new man in a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram.

"At the end of 2017 I was lucky enough to be introduced to this guy through a mutual friend. #Fate," the mom-of-two wrote on Wednesday. "He has already grounded me in so many ways and I’m so grateful for him."

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 28, 2018 at 3:51am PDT

She added, "[Anstead] is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF. Happy 39th birthday gorgeous."

The pair recently took a trip to Anstead's native England before they took off for South Africa for the British star's birthday.

"Luckiest," El Moussa captioned a selfie of the duo.

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 17, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

Anstead is best known for his role in the U.K. series "Wheelers and Dealers." He split from his wife of 12 years in July 2017. They have two children together.

El Moussa finalized her divorce from her HGTV co-host Tarek in January.