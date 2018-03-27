Mark Burnett's son who battled brain tumor hospitalized

“Survivor” executive producer Mark Burnett's wife Roma Downey revealed Burnett's son was recently hospitalized, just four years after having a brain tumor removed.

Downey, 57, posted on her personal Instagram account that her stepson Cameron Burnett, 20, was hospitalized. Cameron is Mark’s son from a previous marriage to Dianne J. Burnett. The divorced couple also have another son, James.

The hospitalization comes four years after Cameron underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in 2014. It was not immediately clear why he was hospitalized. He is currently studying at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

Downey, of “Touched by an Angel” fame, asked followers for their prayers Friday but did not say who they were for.

“Dear friends, I need your prayers please for someone I love who is ill tonight. Thank you,” Downey wrote.

Dianne Burnett also posted on Instagram asking for followers’ thoughts and prayers.

OLIVER HUDSON TALKS RELATIONSHIP WITH DAD BILL HUDSON: ‘THINGS HAVE SORT OF GOTTEN BACK TO NORMAL’

“Thank you God, angels and spirit guides for watching over my angel. Life is a precious gift,” she wrote.

She also posted a picture of Mark and their sons at the hospital in an Instagram story on Sunday.

The Burnett family told People in a statement Monday that Cameron is now home following the hospitalization in Los Angeles.

“Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at [Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center].”

Downey also thanked her followers on Instagram throughout the weekend.

ROCKER WHO SURVIVED PARIS ATTACK SAYS GUN CONTROL MARCHERS ‘EXPLOITING’ VICTIMS

“Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week thank you. We are so grateful! We are joyfully saying prayers of thanksgiving,” she wrote.