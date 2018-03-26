Country singers Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd get married

Maren Morris is a married woman.

The country star wed her fiance and fellow singer Ryan Hurd on Saturday.

Morris, 27, posted a picture of her Nashville nuptials on Sunday.

"My last turn home," the singer captioned the romantic shot.

Hurd also shared a photo from the couple's wedding and captioned it with their wedding date.

Morris donned a short white dress with embroidered lace details and a long train that appeared to be removable.

Hurd, who released a song he penned for Morris called "Diamonds or Twine" the day before their wedding, chose to wear an electric blue suit.

"I wrote this song for you, played it for you in Michigan the night I asked you to marry me," Hurd wrote on Instagram about his new tune for his new wife. "Diamonds or Twine, no matter what, I’ll be wrapped around your finger. I love you, MM. Here’s to forever."

The couple got engaged in July 2017 after two years of dating.