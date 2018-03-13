Heather Locklear facing 4 counts of battery on an officer, domestic violence charge dropped

Heather Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.

The 56-year-old "Melrose Place" actress was charged Monday with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer or emergency personnel, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Sheriff's officials said Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she had been violent with her boyfriend Feb. 26. No domestic violence charges have been filed.

Locklear's representatives did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

She's scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Defendants in misdemeanor cases generally do not have to appear in person if they are represented by an attorney.

The actress allegedly told police officers their children “deserve…to die” before threatening to shoot them in a profanity-filled rant during her arrest in late February, a Saturday report stated.

The star's rant was detailed in a police report obtained by People. Locklear, who was arrested on Feb. 25, resisted as two police officers handcuffed her in her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. She kicked one of the officers before the alleged rant.

“‘You f—— deserve your kids to die! You f—— deserve it!’” Locklear said, according to the police report. “‘And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!’”

Her threat to shoot police officers prompted authorities to search her home. Police obtained a search warrant, but did not find a gun that was registered in Locklear’s name at her residence.

Locklear has struggled with substance abuse in the past and most recently had entered rehab last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.