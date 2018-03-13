Courtney Stodden says she was sexually assaulted twice

Courtney Stodden has her own #MeToo moment.

The former reality star appeared on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and revealed she was sexually assaulted by someone while separated from — but still married to — Doug Hutchison.

“Was it power, was it sex?” Undergaro asked her.

“Both,” Stodden, 23, “power and sex, yeah.”

Stodden hinted that she might take legal action against her assailant, saying she’s considering “lawsuits” after realizing that what happened to her was abuse.

“When the first incident happened, I, you know, didn’t tell [Doug]. It was actually during the first time we separated. Um, you know, it actually happened to me two times when we were separated,” Stodden shared. “I was only 19, you know, when my first experience happened. And, um, I didn’t really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part.

“I felt like, OK, well, ‘That’s what, that’s how sex is.’ You know, I only had sex with one man before that … Doug,” she continued. “So gentle, not to get explicit. But, you know, I was like, OK, maybe that’s just rough was of, you know, going on a date … I really didn’t realize it was sexual abuse until I started hearing these women talking.”

Stodden said the #MeToo movement helped her realize that what happened to her wasn’t acceptable.

Stodden has since filed for divorce from Hutchison after six years of marriage.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.