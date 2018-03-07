Expand / Collapse search
Kaia Gerber dominates Fashion Week all over the globe, walks in 22 shows

The Sun
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, France, September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017.

Kaia Gerber, daughter of icon Cindy Crawford, has dominated fashions shows this year, walking in a staggering 22 shows already this year.

Proving she is currently one of the most in-demand models in the high fashion industry, the teen has been seen on some of the most prestiguous shows in New York, Milan and Paris.

Today she strutted her stuff at Chanel’s catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, which was held in the stunning Grand Palais.

Looking every inch the twin of her famous mom, the star ensured all eyes were on her in a black lace dress and eye-catching pink gloves.

Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation for the Chanel ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in Paris, Tuesday March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The designer paired the look with mismatched earring and her brunette locks tied up in a messy bun.

There is clearly no rest for Kaia, who also starred today in the Miu Miu Fashion Week show, this time sporting an impressive beehive up-do.

As well as walking in Paris, Kaia has appeared in Milan – walking for big fashion houses including Fendi, Max Mara and Moschino.

The teenager also appeared at New York Fashion Week where she modeled for Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein and Anna Sui.

Kaia has followed in her mom’s footsteps into modeling and is proving to be just as successful.

Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation as part of the Max Mara women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

As well as leaning on her for support, she has previously named Karlie Kloss as one of her model mentors.

Kaia seems unconcerned by starting in the industry as a teen, and told Teen Vogue: My favorite thing about being a model is the people that I meet.

"I don’t think there’s any other job where you get to learn so many things about so many different people.I just love forging new relationships.”

Kaia first started modeling aged ten after bagging a job with Versace and hasn't looked back since.

But her mom became a popular face in the fashion world slightly later in life.

She entered the Elite Model Management's Look of the Year contest when she was 17 where she was the runner-up, and then she became represented by Elite Model Management in Chicago.

Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation for Saint Laurent's ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion collection presented in Paris, Tuesday Feb.27, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

She later started studying chemical engineering at Northwestern University but dropped out in order to pursue a full-time modeling career.

Earlier this summer, Cindy wowed her fans as she and Kaia stepped out for a night out together.

The pair looked strikingly similar as they headed home after a late dinner together at Malibu’s posh Japanese eatery, Nobu.

Kaia looked the spitting image of her model mom when she celebrated her 16th birthday earlier this month. 

Last year she was unveiled as the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty at the age of just 15.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. 

 