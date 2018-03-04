Helen Mirren takes a shot of tequila on the Oscars red carpet

Helen Mirren was snapped taking a shot of tequila on the red carpet ahead of the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Variety reported the 72-year-old was spotted taking a shot ahead of the big night.

Mirren sported a tight navy long sleeve dress on the carpet.

The star may have wanted the buzz ahead of her role in Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue. Mirren posed alongisde a jet ski while Kimmel joked whoever has the shortest acceptance speech of the evening would be awarded the jet ski.

Mirren, he quipped, was not included in the giveaway.

The Oscars notoriously run past the scheduled airtime and the crowd laughed in appreciation of Kimmel's bit with Mirren.

