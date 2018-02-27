Prince Harry follows in Princess Diana's footsteps, shows support for youth violence charities

Prince Harry continues to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, doing important work with charities across Great Britain and around the world.

On Monday, the prince attended a roundtable discussion about youth violence in the U.K. at London's Fight for Peace Center, an organization that uses boxing and martial arts, along with education and personal development, to help support young people in communities affected by crime and violence.

ED SHEERAN ASKED TO SING AT MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL WEDDING

"This afternoon's visit was an opportunity for Prince Harry to continue to learn more about the important work being carried out by organizations working to support young people in areas affected by youth violence," a Kensington Palace aide told E! News.

"This follows a recent visit to Reprezent in Brixton and is an issue he has worked on with partners from the Royal Foundation in Nottingham and which will continue to be an area he will focus on in his official work."

Jamal Khan, one of the young leaders at the event, tweeted a photo with the prince following the discussion.

The meeting comes a few days before Prince Harry and his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are set to attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum. The event will showcase the Foundation’s programs and initiatives, and include key delegates from some of the organization's many meaningful projects.

Prince Harry’s fiancee, Meghan Markle, will also attend the event in preparation to formally become the Royal Foundation’s fourth Patron following her marriage to the prince in May.