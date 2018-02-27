Kim Kardashian shares first picture of Chicago West on Instagram

Barely a month old and Chicago West is already a social media star.

Mom Kim Kardashian posted a first selfie with her newborn to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

“Baby Chicago,” the reality star, 37, captioned the snap of mother and daughter posing with a cute mouse filter.

This is the second time we’ve seen the baby, who made her onscreen debut in aunt Kylie Jenner’s video message to her daughter, Stormi, earlier this month.

Little Chicago was born Jan. 15 via surrogate. She is Kim and husband Kanye West’s third child, joining older sister, North, 4, and big brother, Saint, 2.

This story originally ppeared in the New York Post.