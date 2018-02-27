Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian shares first picture of Chicago West on Instagram

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.  (Reuters)

Barely a month old and Chicago West is already a social media star.

Mom Kim Kardashian posted a first selfie with her newborn to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

“Baby Chicago,” the reality star, 37, captioned the snap of mother and daughter posing with a cute mouse filter.

This is the second time we’ve seen the baby, who made her onscreen debut in aunt Kylie Jenner’s video message to her daughter, Stormi, earlier this month.

 

Little Chicago was born Jan. 15 via surrogate. She is Kim and husband Kanye West’s third child, joining older sister, North, 4, and big brother, Saint, 2.

This story originally ppeared in the New York Post. 

 