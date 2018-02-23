Josh Duhamel defends ex Fergie's national anthem performance

Josh Duhamel is sticking up for his ex-wife Fergie after her sultry performance of the national anthem was hit with heavy criticism.

Fergie performed the "Star Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, and she put her own spin on it drawing boos on social media.

Duhamel told Ellen Degeneres on Friday it was "hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that."

"I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman — an amazing human being, really," the actor said of his ex."That's the business, you know? You're in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose."

#nbaallstar A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:50pm PST

Duhamel, 45, and Fergie, 42, announced their split in September. They share a 4-year-old son, Axel.

Degeneres asked Duhamel how Fergie was holding up.

"Trust me, she's fine. She is about as resilient as they come," he said.

Fergie apologized to her fans the day after her performance.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," the singer said in a statement on Feb. 19. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."