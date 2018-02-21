Top Disney exec Thomas Schumacher accused of lewd behavior ahead of 'Frozen' Broadway debut

A top Disney executive has been accused of sexual harassment and lewd behavior by former employees.

Thomas Schumacher, who has been with Disney for 30 years and is heading its $50 million Broadway adaptation of “Frozen,” was accused by two former employees of making comments about subordinates’ sexual attractiveness and discussing pornography in the office, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The former employees told the WSJ that the powerful producer had "offended numerous employees over the years with explicit language and behavior, including comments about subordinates’ sexual attractiveness, discussions about pornography and walking through the office in a bathrobe while boasting he had nothing on underneath."

Disney told the newspaper it had no record of the employees’ complaints and Schumacher did not return the WSJ’s requests for comment.

However, a source close to Schumacher said he denied all the incidents detailed in the WSJ article and said that the theater president has "acknowledged using inappropriate language, expressed regret, and committed to being more mindful and adhering to company policies going forward."

Bruce Williams, who worked in the story-development department which was overseen by Schumacher, told the WSJ that the theater exec took an interest in him and would engage in uncomfortable “salacious and inappropriate” behavior such as making comments about his butt.

Five former Disney employees who worked with Williams at the time said they were aware of his complaints about Schumacher.

Williams said he blames Schumacher and Disney for his struggle with depression. “I never felt the same about a workplace again,” he said.

Another former employee Michelle Mindlin, who worked in animation and theatrical departments with Schumacher from 1994 to 2003, claimed that the exec made it known who he liked and who he didn't. “If he liked you, you were treated well, but if he didn’t, he could be very unkind,” she said.

According to the WSJ, Schumacher's division brings in a profit of $100 million to $150 million for Disney, with the company's presence on Broadway, London’s West End and other world tours, ice shows, and school musicals.

The Disney-owned ABC company has also faced sexual harassment allegations in recent months.

Former ABC News journalist Mark Halperin was accused of sexual harassment in October.

Complaints from five women, which were corroborated by others who did not personally experience the harassment, included allegations of Halperin grabbing a woman's breasts and pressing his clothed, erect penis against three of his co-workers.

Several former ABC employees told Fox News Mark Halperin's alleged sexual misconduct and behavior toward women was widely known within the liberal organization and tolerated by management because of his access to the Clintons and Al Gore.

Halperin was later dropped by NBC, MSNBC, HBO and Showtime.

In December, ABC pulled their cooking show the "Great American Baking Show" after judge Johnny Iuzzini was accused of sexual harassment by former employees.

News of ABC pulling "The Great American Baking Show" came just days after the network asked Mario Batali to step down as co-host of its morning talk series "The Chew" following several allegations of sexual misconduct against the chef.