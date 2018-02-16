Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux signed 'ironclad' prenup, reports say

Jennifer Aniston's mega-fortune will remain in tact after her split from Justin Theroux, according to multiple media reports that say the couple has an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement.



"Friends" star Aniston, who was named by Forbes as 2017's highest-paid actress of the year, made about $25.5 million last year. But she reportedly won't have to worry about splitting her fortune with Theroux.

“Jennifer has an ironclad prenup with Justin. It would be very hard for Justin to contest it. The prenup talks before the marriage were long and intense,” a source said to Us Weekly.

Radar Online also reported the pair protected their separate assets before their marriage.

E! News estimates the A-listers are worth a combined $240 million. According to the celebrity news site, Aniston's fortune accounts for $220 million of that, and Theroux is worth a reported $20 million.

Aniston and Theroux met in May of 2011 and got engaged in the summer of 2012. The couple then tied in 2015 with a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home which included celebrity friends such as Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock, Chelsea Handler and former "Friends" castmate Lisa Kudrow.

On Thursday, Aniston and Theroux shocked fans with the news of their separation.

The couple released a joint statement which read, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The news of Aniston and Theroux's break up comes after the Hollywood couple was snapped in enjoying a Mexican vacation with celebrity couple friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in December.

The couple joined Bateman and his wife in Cabo San Lucas to ring in the New Year, but according to Us Weekly, the Mexican getaway was the couple's final attempt to try and save their the seven-year romance.