Chelsea Handler: Marijuana is all 'that’s kept me sane since Trump was elected'

Chelsea Handler is coming to a dispensary near you.

The TV host said in an Instagram story video that she was going to visit a “weed farm” and had plans to start her own line of marijuana because the drug is the “only f---ing thing that’s kept me sane since Trump was elected.”

Handler said she wanted to inform people about marijuana now that it’s legal in California.

CHELSEA HANDLER'S MOST CONTROVERSIAL QUOTES OF ALL TIME

“I want people to understand that you don’t have to get blottoed,” she said. “You can just get a little nice buzz to take the edge off.”

Maybe Handler and Monica Lewinsky can trade strains, as Lewinsky learned in December that there was a type of weed named after her.