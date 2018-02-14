Chef Mark Bailey's Last-Minute Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner!

Chef Mark Bailey joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to unveil the perfect last minute – romantic – Valentine’s Day dinner!

CHOCOLATE WAFFLES WITH STRAWBERRIES

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

4 eggs, beaten

1½ cup sugar

½ cup cocoa

2 cups flour

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp salt

½ cup water, strawberries, sliced

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients together, then pour the batter onto a pre-heated waffle iron. Bake in waffle iron for 50 to 60 seconds on medium setting. Finally, top with strawberry slices.

BACON ROSES

Ingredients:

1 pack thick cut bacon

1 bunch fake roses

Toothpicks

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375F

Start by tearing off the flower petals until you're left with a bare, empty stem. If possible, push the calyx down the stem to reveal a little more of a wire/stem for the bacon roll to sit on. Take a strip of bacon, and starting at one end, roll it up, tightly to form a rosette. Secure the roll with two toothpicks, as close to the bottom of one end, to form a cross. Place the rose on a wire rack on top of foil lined tray. Repeat with all the bacon.

Place tray of bacon rolls into the oven, and bake 45-55 minutes, until they are well cooked and have a good color. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Once cooled, take each roll and wiggle it onto a stem.

Repeat until the whole bunch is complete.

CHEESE FONDUE

Ingredients:

¾ cup dry white wine

1 tbsp cornstarch

16oz Swiss cheese, shredded

salt to taste

foods to dip – apple slices, bread cubes, roasted broccoli, etc.

Instructions:

Whisk ½ cup of the white wine with the cornstarch. Rub the garlic clove all over the bottom and sides of a heavy-bottomed pot (this avoids garlic chunks in your smooth fondue). Discard the garlic. Heat the wine mixture over medium low heat, until thickening and bubbling.Add a tablespoon of wine if it seems too thick – you want it to resemble a smooth gravy.Add some of the cheese and slowly whisk. When it’s almost completely smooth and incorporated, add more cheese and whisk gently. If it seems too tight add 1 tablespoon wine. Repeat this process until all cheese is melted. Consistency should be a smooth, loose sauce that has elastic stretch to it. You should be able to dip something in it and have the cheese stick to your dipper. Season with salt and serve immediately with dippables.

SEARED SCALLOPS IN GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE

Ingredients:

4 slices bacon, diced

1 lb scallops

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes, optional

2 tsp chopped fresh parsley leaves

Instructions:

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes.

Drain excess fat; reserving 1 tablespoon in the skillet. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Remove the small side muscle from the scallops, rinse with cold water and thoroughly pat dry. Season scallops with salt and pepper, to taste. Working in batches, add scallops to the skillet in a single layer and cook, flipping once, until golden brown and translucent in the center, about 1-2 minutes per side. Set aside and keep warm. Melt butter in the skillet. Add garlic, oregano, basil and red pepper flakes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in bacon and scallops. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

BACON WRAPPED ASPARAGUS

Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh asparagus

8-10 slices bacon

Instructions:

Wash and trim asparagus spears. Cut bacon strips in half crosswise. Wrap one-half strip bacon around each asparagus spear, leaving tip and end exposed. Lay on a cookie sheet with sides. Bake in a preheated 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until bacon is cooked. Serve warm or at room temperature.