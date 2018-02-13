Jimmy Kimmel's Donald Trump jokes, from the Oscars to North Korea

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to taking shots at President Trump.

The comedian has repeatedly made jokes -- and seriously criticized -- the president on his late night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” He also hit Trump repeatedly last February when he hosted the 89th Academy Awards.

Expect more of the same when Kimmel steps on stage to host the March 4 broadcast.

Ahead of the awards show, below are some of Kimmel’s previous Trump jabs.

Emmys monologue, September 2016

“Television brings people together, but television can also tear us apart,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue at the Emmys. “I mean if it wasn’t for television, would Donald Trump be running for president? No, he would be at home right now quietly rubbing up against his wife Malaria while she pretends to be asleep.”

Kimmel later said that “Celebrity Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett was responsible for the Trump phenomenon.

“Thanks to Mark Burnett, we don’t have to watch reality shows anymore because we’re living in one,” he said.

Stages of grief, November 2016

After Trump won the presidential election, Kimmel described the five stages of grief -- denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

“Now stage one, is, of course, denial. As in, ‘No, the host of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ is not our president, he can’t possibly be,’” Kimmel said on his show. “‘CNN must have the map wrong, they must have missed a county or something.’”

When he reached the stage of acceptance, Kimmel said, “No matter how you feel about it, Donald Trump is the president of the United States of America,” Kimmel said.

"So thank God we legalized marijuana yesterday,” he continued, in an apparent reference to a California proposition.

Oscars, February 2017

The 2017 Oscars featured multiple Trump references - including when Kimmel “thanked” Trump and praised Meryl Streep in his opening monologue.

“And maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to President Trump,” Kimmel said. “I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone! Thanks to him.”

The joke came in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, sparked by a lack of diversity among major award nominees.

Kimmel went on to reference Trump’s labeling of Streep as “over-rated.” Streep was up for Best Actress at the awards show.

“This is Meryl’s 20th Oscar nomination, made even more amazing considering the fact that she wasn’t even in a movie this year -- we just wrote her name down out of habit,” he said. “Meryl, stand up if you would. Everybody please join me in giving Meryl Streep a totally undeserved round of applause, will you? The highly overrated Meryl Streep, everyone.”

Jared Kushner’s trip to Iraq, April 2017

Kimmel spoke about White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s Iraq trip on his show.

The comedian said that Kushner “has no experience dealing with foreign governments” and called him “a guy who negotiates rent.”

“I mean -- this is his job, is to figure out how much it will cost to put a Dunkin Donuts on the first floor of an office building,” he said. “Dennis Rodman has more foreign policy experience than Jared Kushner. That’s for -- for real.”

Kimmel said he’d been thinking about why the president would send his son-in-law -- and that there is “only one possible explanation -- I think the president might be trying to kill him.”

“You know, a lot of fathers don’t get along with their son-in-laws,” he joked.

Comey firing, May 2017

Kimmel said that Trump firing FBI Director James Comey “is kind of like O.J. firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial.” He added that Comey was fired while investigating potential Russian collusion.

“This is the kind of thing dictators do,” Kimmel said. “This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do, they fire someone every week. Maybe that’s what happened, he thinks he’s still on ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’ It was between James Comey and Meatloaf and, well, the Loaf won again.”

Kimmel later said, “One reason they gave -- and this is really something -- for firing Comey is because he mishandled the Hillary Clinton email situation, which is hilarious because that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president.”

“King of America,” August 2017

Kimmel slammed Trump after the president spoke at a press conference about a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that had been met by counter-protesters.

The comedian called Trump “completely unhinged” and the press conference “astonishing.”

“The only thing I can compare it to is, remember when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off? And then he bit his other ear off?” he said. “This was the presidential equivalent of that.”

Later in the monologue, Kimmel put forward the idea of naming Trump “the first king of America.”

“We need to set him up in a castle, maybe in Florida, lead him to the top, and then lock the door to that castle -- forever,” Kimmel said.

DACA remarks, September 2017

Kimmel spoke about Trump’s decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program.

“This morning, our president woke up and asked his staff, ‘Now that this hurricane is over, what’s something horrible I can do to distract people from the Russia investigation?” he said. “Someone said, ‘You know, there are 800,000 innocent kids you could deport for no good reason,’ and he said, ‘Done and done!’”

Kimmel eventually joked, “The president’s spokesperson said it was a difficult decision, the president’s been debating it for months, but ultimately Donald Trump believes that if these kids want to be American, they have to do it the right way: by marrying Donald Trump. And that’s as simple as that.”

“Bad at math,” September 2017

The comedian made headlines in May when he spoke on-air about his son Billy, who was born with heart defects. Kimmel used his show as a platform for families’ access to equal medical care, and repeatedly spoke out against congressional attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In late September, Kimmel called Trump “bad at math” regarding the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

Kimmel aired a clip of Trump saying, "We have the votes. We can't do it now because we have somebody in the hospital."

Kimmel pointed out a tweet from Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss, which said he was at home.

“There was no senator in the hospital,” Kimmel said, “and even if he was, there were still at least three other Republicans who were against the bill.”

He later offered a summary.

“So just to recap, Mr. President: There was no Senator in the hospital, you didn't have the votes, the bill didn’t pass, and you’re bad at math, okay?” he said.

“Quit that boring job,” October 2017

Kimmel called on Trump to leave the presidency in October.

“Late Night host are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?” Trump said in a tweet.

“Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job - I'll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA,” Kimmel later replied.

“Two maniacs,” January 2018

Kimmel called Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un “two maniacs” in January.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,’” Trump tweeted. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

After reading Trump’s tweet on-air, Kimmel said, “Happy New Year, everybody. We have two maniacs with nuclear warheads bragging about who has the bigger button.”

“His hair tried to fly away to Mar-a-Lago on its own,” February 2018

Kimmel poked fun at Trump's hair "flapping in the wind" on his show in February.

“Trump is getting on Air Force One, headed to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend and his hair tried to fly to Mar-a-Lago on its own," Kimmel said. "Now the red hats make sense.”

“That’s unbelievable. I think we might have to see that again” he added, before the clip was replayed. “Yes, you can see - this is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet.”

Kimmel joked, “According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the president’s hair stayed perfectly still, he does not have a bald spot and anything to the contrary is fake news."

