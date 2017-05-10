Jimmy Kimmel compares Trump to a dictator in monologue about James Comey

Jimmy Kimmel got poltical yet again on Tuesday night.

The late-night host decried President Donald Trump for firing former FBI director James Comey during his monologue.

“I know a lot of you are here on vacation but it was yet another crazy day in the United States of America,” Kimmel began. "...Donald Trump -- few hours ago -- he fired James Comey, the director of the FBI."

Kimmel continued, “This is unbelievable. This is the kind of thing dictators do. This the kind of the thing reality TV hosts do. They fire someone every week."



He zinged the former reality star turned president, asking if Trump still thought he was hosting “Celebrity Apprentice."

“It was between James Comey and Meatloaf. And well, the Loaf won again,” joked Kimmel.

The late night host added that one of the reasons Trump gave for firing Comey was the ex-FBI director’s handling of Hillary Clinton email investigation "which is hilarious because that would mean Trump fired James Comey for making him president."



Kimmel lampooned Trump’s decision as “outrageous.”

It's not the first time Kimmel has gone after the president. The star mocked Trump in April for his decision to send Jared Kushner to Iraq.

Kimmel quipped at the time, "Dennis Rodman has more foreign-policy experience than Jared Kushner. For real.”

