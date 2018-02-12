Mark Salling's cause of death reportedly confirmed by L.A. Coroner

Mark Salling’s death certificate officially confirms the details surrounding his suicide in late January 2018.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the certificate to TMZ, which reports that the official cause of death for the 35-year-old actor as asphyxia by hanging. It also confirms that the former “Glee” star hanged himself from a tree in the woods near a riverbed in Sunland, CA.

The outlet notes that it still does not have toxicology results from Salling’s autopsy, which will show whether or not he had any alcohol or drugs in his system prior to the suicide. As previously reported Salling plead guilty to possession of child pornography in October 2017 after police found more than 50,000 images on his computer. He was awaiting sentencing on March 7, where he was facing four to seven years behind bars.

Following his death, United States District Judge Otis D. Wright signed a dismissal of his child pornography case. As part of his guilty plea, he would have potentially been forced to pay each victim of the case $50,000 in restitution if they requested it. Now, they’ll need to sue his estate for the money.

Salling was best known for playing bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox series “Glee.”