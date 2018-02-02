Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Gigi and Bella Hadid's dad accused of date rape by fellow model Miranda Vee

By Diana Falzone | Fox News
Miranda Vee made her allegations in the commentary section of an Instagram post by model Kate Upton.

Miranda Vee made her allegations in the commentary section of an Instagram post by model Kate Upton.

Fashion model Miranda Vee alleged on social media Thursday that Gigi and Bella Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, date-raped her.

Vee made her allegations in the comments of model Kate Upton's Jan. 31 Instagram post about the alleged sexual misconduct of Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

Mohamed Hadid denied Vee's claims to TMZ and said he would be filing a defamation claim against her.

Vee, 23, wrote on Upton's post about Marciano: "It was time people like Marciano and Hadid get exposed." Vee then shared her alleged encounter with Marciano that led to her meeting Hadid.

Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid in E!'s "Second Wives Club."

Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid in E!'s "Second Wives Club."  (NBC)

Thank you @kateupton it is time people like @paulmarciano & @mohamedhadid get exposed for who they really are! I met with paul at his @guess headquarters that is actually a apartment where he sexually harassed me & after that passed me on to his friend mohammed who was going to meet me for “coffee” i thought it was a professional meeting but It was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment. All to get a test shoot for guess. LAST year when I tryed to speak out about it they found out & made me sign a NON-disclosure agreement & I only agreed to sign because paul threatened me & said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything. #TIMESUP Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO

A post shared by MIRANDA 💋 (@mirandavee) on

Vee claimed she met with Marciano at his Guess headquarters where she alleged she was sexually harassed by the brand's chief creative officer. She said that Marciano then "passed her off" to Hadid.

"I thought it was a professional meeting but It was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment. All to get a test shoot for guess."

The model also claimed that last year, when the two men found out she was going to speak out about the alleged sexual harassment and rape, she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement which she said signed due to threats from Marciano saying that he would make her "disappear" if she said anything.

However, the model said she was no longer afraid, writing: "#TIMESUP Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO."

Vee posted the same message on her own Instagram Thursday, adding screen grabs of alleged text conversations with Hadid and Marciano.

In one alleged exchange with Hadid, the real estate developer wrote Vee, "Hello darling. Hope your day is as beautiful as you," which is followed up by the two trying to schedule a meeting.

Another alleged screenshot of a conversation with Marciano shows him writing to Vee: "I never requested you to do anything with Mohamed. I simply asked you if you would like to meet him."

"I thought it was a professional meeting but It was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment"

- Miranda Vee

None of the published text exchanges show any wrongdoing or admissions of wrongdoing.

Fox News reached out to Vee, Mohamed Hadid and Marciano but did not receive comment.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers.  You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.