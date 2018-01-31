Yolanda Hadid defends daughters Gigi and Bella's nude hugging Vogue cover

Yolanda Hadid is loving her daughters Gigi and Bella’s nude hugging photoshoot in British Vogue.

The supermodels’ mother was all smiles on Wednesday when TMZ asked her what she thought about the photo that fans labeled as “creepy,” “weird” and “disturbing.”

“I love it,” Hadid told TMZ. “Love the skin you’re in, baby!”

When asked what she thought about people calling the photo “incestuous,” the 54-year-old said: “No comment.”

GIGI AND BELLA HADID'S NUDE HUGGING PHOTOSHOOT CALLED 'DISTURBING,' 'CREEPY'

Despite the proud mother’s approval, many fans ripped the photo released in British Vogue’s March 2018 issue. The sisters, who will be featured in dual covers, were pictured in a provocative photo, nude with their legs wrapped around each other.

Many Twitter users said the photos were “just weird and creepy,” while others said it crossed the line. Some also laughed at the magazine’s apparent Photoshopping, referring to Bella Hadid who critics claimed didn’t “even look like herself.”

Despite the backlash, the Hadid sisters celebrated the magazine covers. Gigi said she was “very honored” to be on the cover while Bella shared a lengthier message thanking Versace as well as the hair and makeup team for putting the ensembles together.

Yolanda Hadid also wrote on Instagram that the covers were "stunning."

Hadid, a former member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” told Fox News earlier this month her daughters’ authentic and good personalities were the secret to their successes.

“Like I always say to my girls, there [are] a million girls who are as beautiful as you are and deserve success as much as you do,” Hadid said. “So how are you going to set yourself apart? And in my opinion, that’s to be a good person, be kind to everybody, be the hardest working girl on set and be authentic. And it has worked for them."