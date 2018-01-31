'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines tears up after reading notes from his kids

"Fixer Upper's" Chip Gaines revealed he got "teary eyed" after his children wrote him notes of encouragement before he ran in a marathon.

The HGTV star shared his kids' sweet notes on Instagram.

"My maiden run at the #siloDistrictMarathon has become a family affair. 7.2mile long run in the books! I got teary eyed this am when I saw this. But at mile 5 it was the only thing I could think of.. #iGotThis #DoSomething @gigrunewald," Gaines posted on Monday.

One note from Gaines' son Drake read, "Go get 'em on your seven-mile run."

His daughter Ella penned, “I love you so much and I hope this run feels amazing! You got this!”

The father of four is about to become expand his brood to five as his wife, Joanna, is expecting.

The renovation reality stars revealed the exciting news to their viewers on social media in January.

First Chip posted a seemingly cryptic message on Instagram writing, "Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber"

But he then quickly followed up with a straight forward pregnancy announcement showing his fake pregnancy bump next to his expectant wife.

The caption read, "Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines."

Even though the Gaines family is expanding, their TV show is coming to a close after this season concludes.

Chip and Joanna told People Magazine in October that their surprising decision was motivated by their kids.

"The kids were so young when we started. Fast-forward to today and our oldest is almost a teenager — they’re all growing up so quickly," the couple said.