Adele channels her 'hero' Dolly Parton

Adele revealed she's a huge fan of Dolly Parton.

The British singer shared a picture of herself dressed up as her "hero" Parton on Instagram on Tuesday.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you," Adele wrote on Instagram. "We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life."

The "Hello" singer signed her note by quoting one of Parton's most famous lyrics, "I will always love you."

Adele went full on Parton with a blonde wig and a pink suit complete with rhinestones and a revealing top that showed off her cleavage.

The queen of country clearly liked Adele's costume and she commented on the photo.

"And I will always love you!" Parton wrote on Adele's picture.

The feeling is definitely mutual as Parton sings about Adele in her song "Head Over High Heels."

"Put on my tight dress/ Hair teased on my head/ I painted my lips red./ And my eyes like Adele," Parton sings in the 2016 song.