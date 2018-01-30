Kim Kardashian slams Lindsay Lohan's 'confusing' accent after actress criticized her cornrows

Kim Kardashian is proud of her new look and isn’t letting people’s opinions affect her, especially her former friend Lindsay Lohan.

Kardashian hit back at the 31-year-old actress on Monday after Lohan called the reality star’s new blonde cornrows “confusing.” Kardashian, a mother of three, posted a series of racy photos with the new hairdo earlier that day and captioned one picture “Bo West,” seemingly referring to actress Bo Derek's look in the 1979 movie "10."

The Kardashian-Lohan spat then began when celebrity blogger Perez Hilton posted a photo of Kardashian’s new look and asked social media followers what they thought about it.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

“I am confused,” Lohan commented, to which Kardashian replied: “You know what’s confusing…your sudden foreign accent.”

Kardashian was referring to the bizarre European accent Lohan picked up in late 2016 after traveling for a year. The actress debuted the accent at the opening of her Greek nightclub, where she was caught sounding much different than her “Mean Girls” days.

KIM KARDASHIAN HAPPILY ADMITS SHE IS 'TOTALLY' SELF-ABSORBED

Lohan explained her new tone, telling the Daily Mail in November 2016: “It's a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn.”

“I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic,” she added.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

Lohan’s accent, however, was noticeably missing when she appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” earlier this month.

Kardashian was also accused of cultural appropriation over her blonde cornrows. However, the 37-year-old also seemed to hit back at critics by captioning a photo of her on the phone: “Hi, can I get zero f---- please, thanks.”