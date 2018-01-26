Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas posts racy snap after Meghan Markle engagement

There’s another actress linked to Prince Harry who’s getting ready for her close-up.

Cressida Bonas, who previously dated the British royal before he became engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, made sure to have all eyes on her when she chose to post a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram.

The British starlet is featured wearing a leather miniskirt, black stockings and a sheer blouse that shows off her chest.

“By the wonderful Mike Figgis,” the 28-year-old wrote on Thursday, giving credit to the film director for snapping the racy pic.

While Bonas hasn’t spoken out about her former royal beau, she did post a cryptic message on Instagram just a day after Harry announced his engagement to the 36-year-old “Suits” star.

“No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells it all,” said the image, hinting that relationship with Harry may have ended on a sour note.

Truth 🙌🏼 #quotestoliveby 🦋👊🏻 A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Back in April 2014, the UK’s Telegraph reported the 33-year-old son of the late Princess Diana and Bonas ended their relationship after two years together.

While the British press insisted a possible engagement was in the works before the split, the publication noted Bonas reportedly struggled to deal with the media scrutiny.

Sources also claimed that the repeated speculation about a wedding was “the final straw to the couple’s relationship.”

“It’s very sad that they have decided to split, but this is a completely amicable separation and they are remaining the very best of friends,” a friend of the couple told the Telegraph. “This gives Cressida the opportunity to focus on her career…”

Harry and Markle revealed their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017 after meeting in the summer of 2016 through mutual friends. Harry proposed with a ring he designed which included two diamonds from Princess Diana’s jewelry collection.

Kensington Palace revealed the pair will marry on May 19. Harry said he fell in love with Markle “so incredibly quickly” and felt like “the stars were aligned.”

Meanwhile, Bonas has been keeping busy focusing on her acting career. In 2017, she appeared in “The Bye Bye Man” and “Tulip Fever.”