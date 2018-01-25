Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lawrence's ex Darren Aronofsky moves on with model Suki Waterhouse

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Darren Aronofsky, 48, is rumored to be dating model Suki Waterhouse, 26.

Jennifer Lawrence's ex-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, wasted no time moving on from the A-list movie star.

The 48-year-old has been spotted cuddling up to British beauty Suki Waterhouse, 26, since ending his one-year relationship with Lawrence in November.

This isn't the first time the "Mother!" director has courted a star from across the pond. Aronofsky shares a son with his ex-fiance, British actress Rachel Weisz.

Waterhouse, who previously dated actor Bradley Cooper, was seen spending time with Aronofsky at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Darren Aronofsky jennifer lawrence reuters

A source told Us Weekly that the pair have been spending a lot of time together.

"Darren and Suki met up two nights in a row during Sundance. She went over to his house, but she was incognito," a source told the mag. "Darren is very into her and was telling friends how sweet and hot she was on his plane ride back."

