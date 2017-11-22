Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have reportedly broken up after year of dating

Jennifer Lawrence and “Mother!” director Darren Aronofsky have split after a year of dating, sources have confirmed to Page Six.

Insiders revealed that the breakup happened a month ago — but the two have remained friends.

Earlier this month, they sat together at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards in LA, although they’d already ended their romance.

A source tells Page Six of the relationship’s end, “It was just time,” but that things ended amicably.

Lawrence, 27, stars in 48-year-old Aronofsky’s polarizing “Mother!” The star’s reportedly said of the film, “It was an instant ‘yes’ before I even read anything . . . He told me his ideas and I thought they were brilliant and unique and challenging. I’ve been a fan of his for years — I think he’s bold and brave, and I think I said ‘brilliant.’ ” Upon receiving the script, Lawrence jokingly recalled tossing the pages and telling Aronofsky that “he had severe psychological problems.”

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this fall.

He has a son, Henry, 11, with former flame Rachel Weisz.

Reps did not comment.

