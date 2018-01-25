'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa is reportedly dating lingerie model Patience Silva

Tarek El Moussa has reportedly found a new love.

The “Flip or Flop" star, who recently finalized his divorce from wife Christina, has moved on with lingerie model Patience Silva according to In Touch.

A source close to El Moussa revealed to the magazine the new couple’s love began online.

“They met toward the end of last year on the celebrity dating app, Raya," the source claimed.

The source went on to say that the new relationship may be the real deal for the star.

“Tarek’s in love with Patience,” said the source to In Touch, adding that the 37-year-old model is the perfect match for the reality TV star.

“Patience is spiritual, warm and caring. She’s the perfect match for Tarek, who has been to hell and back since his split from Christina.”

The El Moussas announced their break up in 2016, and prior to his split from his co-star wife, the 36-year-old was diagnosed with both thyroid and testicular cancer in 2013. But, despite going through a very public breakup, El Moussa said his then-wife stood by his side and was there every step of the way.

“She helped me out a lot. She made sure I took all my meds and she had to make certain meals for me.”

The couple officially finalized their divorce on Jan. 22.

But Tarek isn’t the only one who has moved on. At the beginning of the year, it was reported that Christina was dating British TV presenter, Ant Anstead. Though the two have yet to formally confirm their status, they have both shared images on social media together.

On Jan. 1, Christina shared a photo biking with Anstead.

Her photo caption read, “Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today! #HMF."

Rumors were further fueled when Anstead shared a video of himself in Newport Beach, Calif., the same weekend.

Though Tarek and Christina are living separate lives, they two work together to co-parent their two children, Taylor and Brayden.