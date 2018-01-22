Morgan Freeman criticizes 'gender specific' SAG Awards statue

Morgan Freeman accepted a lifetime achievement award Sunday from the Screen Actors Guild, and he took a moment during his acceptance speech to criticize the statue given to him.

Freeman, 80, said there was something wrong with his award at the end of his speech.

“I’m going to tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back; from the front, it’s gender-specific.”

After he made his remark he added, “Maybe I started something.”

The SAG Awards statue features a nude male posing with a mask. Freeman's lifetime achievement awards depicts just the mask.

Actress Rita Moreno, who presented Freeman with the honor, said Freeman was more than just an actor, narrator, producer and humanitarian. "This man is a national treasure," she said.

Freeman's acceptance speech was short. Donning a black baseball cap, Freeman said he wouldn't try to thank everyone he should because he couldn't remember all their names.

"This is beyond honor," Freeman said. "This is a place in history."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.